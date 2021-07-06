Boat raffle a winner for Sombra service club

Generous partners helped a Sombra service club run a successful and pandemic-friendly fundraiser for its work supporting the community’s young people.

The Sombra Township Optimist Club and the Sombra Sports and Recreation Association teamed up for the raffle that offered a new fishing boat, motor and trailer as a first prize and three kayaks as a second prize.

All 500 of the $100 tickets were sold, raising $50,000 that, after expenses are paid, will fund service club projects.

The income from the raffle is welcome, said Optimist Club president Lesley Riddell.

“With COVID, we had no fundraisers” for the last year and a half, she said.

The club, which has 59 active members, raises money to provide bursaries for students, hold special events throughout the year for young people, promote cycling safety, organize a Family Day at Brander Park, aid for families in need, support facilities in local parks and programs in local schools, Riddell said.

“Our money just goes back into the community for the kids,” she said.

The sports association, which organizes the annual Sombra Days summer celebration, approached the service club about offering a Saturday morning activity for kids at the event.

“That’s what the Sombra Township Optimist Club is all about – kids and youth,” said Vince Gagner, a member of both local groups. “It was a perfect match.”

The service club planned a fishing derby for kids as part of the 2020 Sombra Days lineup of events.

“The intention was to get our youth out there and fishing in this beautiful place that we live,” Riddell said.

“And then COVID came along,” Gagner added.