Border controls a struggle for duty-free shop, operator says

More than a year after the Canada-U.S. border was shut amid COVID-19 to all but essential traffic, the duty-free shop at Point Edward’s Blue Water Bridge remains in a state of limbo, its operator says.

“I know it’s been hard for everyone,” said Tania Lee.

“For us especially it’s been really difficult.”

The export-only business sells to customers crossing the border, and while commercial truck traffic crossing the bridge has continued at roughly pre-pandemic levels, passenger vehicle traffic is around five per cent of what it was before March 2020, she said.

“If our sales are more than 96 per cent based on car and bus traffic, I think that gives you an idea of where our sales are,” she said.

Ontario’s 10 land border duty free stores on average have seen a 94 per cent slump in sales, she said.

The number of staff at the Point Edward shop has been reduced by half, from around 50 pre-pandemic, she said.