Border controls a struggle for duty-free shop, operator says

More than a year after the Canada-U.S. border was shut amid COVID-19 to all but essential traffic, the duty-free shop at Point Edward’s Blue Water Bridge remains in a state of limbo, its operator says.
“I know it’s been hard for everyone,” said Tania Lee.
“For us especially it’s been really difficult.”
The export-only business sells to customers crossing the border, and while commercial truck traffic crossing the bridge has continued at roughly pre-pandemic levels, passenger vehicle traffic is around five per cent of what it was before March 2020, she said.
“If our sales are more than 96 per cent based on car and bus traffic, I think that gives you an idea of where our sales are,” she said.
Ontario’s 10 land border duty free stores on average have seen a 94 per cent slump in sales, she said.
The number of staff at the Point Edward shop has been reduced by half, from around 50 pre-pandemic, she said.
“A lot of the staff were not comfortable working so they took voluntary leave from our business,” she said.
But the Point Edward shop is one of just two duty-free shops – the other is the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor – that hasn’t closed at all amid the pandemic, she said.
“The only reason we’re staying open is because we have a small number of trucks going through that we’re able to service,” she said.
Help in the form of the federal wage subsidy has helped, she said, but duty-free shops continue to struggle and have lobbied hard for more aid, including about $200,000 per store from a $500-million tourism relief fund, she said.
“I think for us it would be just over $6 million for the entire duty-free program across Canada.”
Hopes are to also have the shops clearly designated as export to mitigate red tape, she said.
The shops and the advocacy group Frontier Duty Free Association are also calling for a safe border reopening plan to be worked out between Canada and the U.S., she said.
“We need a plan and there’s nothing there right now,” she said, adding “once we know there’s a plan, we can start planning ourselves.
“But right now we’re in that weird stasis that we’ve been in since last March.”
