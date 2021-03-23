





Article content Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s lack of response to a plea for more vaccines in Sarnia-Lambton – a COVID-19 hotbed – had Sarnia’s mayor voicing his frustration this week. “I’m still waiting, a week later, for the premier to respond to a letter asking for more vaccine,” Bradley said as city council met Monday. “(Toronto Mayor) John Tory calls him and says ‘Hey, can we get patios?’ ‘Yeah you can get them.’ That was quick service.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Bradley frustrated over vaccine-request silence Back to video Bradley sent a followup letter to Ford Monday, re-upping his ask for Lambton to move ahead in the queue for more vaccines since it’s been leading the province in COVID-19 cases per capita. Ford was pressed in Queen’s Park on Bradley’s letter – marked urgent – during Tuesday’s question period by NDP MPP John Vanthof, who asked Ford if he would respond to the Sarnia mayor. “I’ll make a point of making sure I call the mayor down there and provide any support,” said Ford, noting all mayors in Ontario have his cellphone number.

Article content “They can give me a call, send me a message and I’ll guarantee I’ll get back to them,” he said, “but I’ll make a point of getting back to (Bradley) personally.” The border-city mayor said he hadn’t yet heard from Ford on Tuesday afternoon. His frustration Monday came amid Sarnia city council rejecting a call from Coun. Margaret Bird to write Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau requesting all businesses be allowed to fully reopen immediately, with no exceptions or restrictions. Flouting the advice of Lambton’s medical officer of health, who has said age is a leading factor in people’s vulnerability to COVID-19, Bird said people with underlying health conditions and compromised immune systems are at risk, but not necessarily older people. She said people should rely on their immune systems to beat the disease that has killed more than 22,000 across Canada and 2.7 million worldwide. “The immune systems we evolve with are incredible mechanisms,” she said. “We have an enormous selection of broad-spectrum antibodies well able to protect us from a virus, whether mutated or not. “Mother Nature is incredible. We should allow her to do what she does best.” Forty-seven people have died in the Sarnia area from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. “Many of those 47 (that died) I knew, or their families,” Bradley said, “and I’m not willing to give up at this point in time when we’re getting close to the vaccine and we’re getting close to being able to resolve this issue for all Canadians.”

Article content Others on council acknowledged the lockdown has been disproportionately difficult on some people and businesses – and sympathized with Bird’s sentiment – but said putting more lives at risk is not an option. “Something we’re doing as a collective isn’t working,” Coun. Brian White said about Lambton’s high infection rates, “and the lockdown is a response to that, not in spite of that.” Raising the vaccination rate is key to opening Sarnia-Lambton back up, Bradley said. Bird’s motion came after hundreds, many without masks, gathered outside of Sarnia’s city hall over the weekend to protest the provincially directed lockdown. The rally was promoted on the Facebook page, Sarnia-Lambton Businesses Fighting Back, as part of a World Wide Rally for Freedom and Democracy. Several businesses have defied lockdown orders and remained open. At least one has been fined. Sarnia-Lambton’s MPP was also under fire Tuesday for comments he made in news coverage about the rally. “For those people who were there today, and I applaud them, if they want to go out and protest – fine. But there’s as many people that weren’t there today that support the cautious reopening,” Bob Bailey said In an interview with CTV News. Vanthof called on Ford to clarify if he agreed lockdown protesters should be applauded as COVID numbers are “spreading like wildfire” in Sarnia-Lambton and, if not, to apologize “for the confusion” Bailey caused with his comment.

Article content Government House Leader Paul Callandra responded, defending Bailey as forceful in ensuring legislation is brought forward to keep people in Ontario safe. “I think all members, at some point in time, certainly support people who want to protest, even if that protest is an incorrect protest in my opinion,” Callandra said. He said Vanthof “knows how good a person (Bailey) is and how hard he has worked throughout the pandemic.” Bailey declined an interview request but issued a written statement that his comments were directed at the support shown to small business by the broader community, and not in reference to the anti-lockdown protest. “I applaud the small businesses that have pushed through the pandemic,” he said. “The province’s COVID-19 response framework and targeted public health measures, including masking, are essential tools in stopping the spread of COVID-19. “I have been unequivocal that they are our best defense and I continue to encourage the residents of Sarnia-Lambton to wear appropriate (personal protective equipment), keep their distance, and stay safe.” tkula@postmedia.com

