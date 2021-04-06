Bradley welcomes extended property reassessment freeze
Ontario's recently announced extended freeze on property value reassessments is welcome news to Sarnia's mayor.
“It’s certainly welcome because this is not the time to be increasing property taxes on the value of the businesses and the homes,” Mike Bradley said.
The provincial budget announced in March included a provision to again postpone the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation’s (MPAC) property assessment update because of the pandemic.
Normally conducted every four years, the last update was in 2016. The assessment was also delayed in 2020.
Bradley at the time wrote to Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark calling for the freeze to help provide financial stability to property owners.
In December, he called for this moratorium to be extended another year.
“When I asked them last year, I did get direct feedback that this request had an impact,” Bradley said.
The assessments that rate home values, and thereby how much owners pay in property taxes, doesn’t benefit the province, so it’s an easy move for Ontario officials to make, Bradley said.
Sarnia also doesn’t benefit from any increases because the city historically adjusts the tax rate to offset assessment change, Bradley said.
“It’s the same pie – some will go up, some will go down, some will just stay the same – Which is the most misunderstood thing about market-value assessment, at least in our case – it doesn’t bring us new revenue,” he said.
Not every municipality makes the same adjustment, he said.
When the freeze is eventually lifted, it’ll have to be done carefully amid surging real estate prices, Bradley said.
“When they do exit, it’s going to be tricky to do that to make sure that it’s done in a manner that doesn’t just clobber people with giant increases,” he said.
The property tax system itself is also flawed, Bradley said, noting it’s punitive on people with fixed incomes who are trying to stay in their homes.
“Everyone knows it’s flawed, but every government that has tried to touch or reform property taxes have walked into quicksand,” he said.
tkula@postmedia.com