Bright's Grove church dedicates pollinator garden

After listing environmental improvements already made in the kitchen, furnace room and other parts of the building at St. John in the Wilderness Anglican Church in Bright’s Grove, warden Deb Walker said she initially thought, “We’re green enough.”

The more than 160-year-old parish was considering applying for one of 20 $2,500 grants offered by the Canadian church’s foundation for projects responding to climate change.

But, St. John in the Wilderness had already installed energy efficient lights, appliances and a furnace, and taken other environmentally-friendly steps, Walker said.

And then, organic gardener Bob Halliday suggested a pollinator garden with wild flowers native to southwestern Ontario when the church was built in 1857.

Halliday made the case that the garden would be a natural habitat for butterflies, bees and other insects, as well as “a renewing of God’s creation,” Walker said.

“That’s when I thought, ‘Oh, let’s address our spiritual relationship in our journey of addressing climate change with the community,” she said.

“And that’s what this is about.”

Members of the parish gathered in the yard behind the church next to the garden installed a year ago as it was dedicated Saturday by Bishop of Huron Rev. Todd Townshend.

Walker said that as a Dow retiree, she “went into project mode” after they settled on what to pursue with the grant application, which ended up being successful.

She said the parish, which is home to about 80 families, is an eclectic group that works well together.

What has been named the Wilderness Pollinator Garden was planted by a crew from Return the Landscape and Bruce Grieve designed and had built a stained glass sign to mark the garden, while beekeepers Doug Winch and Haley Walker donated two hives of honey bees they have been caring for on the church grounds.