Busy Northern Collegiate grad wins 2021 Walker scholarship

The winner of Point Edward’s fifth annual Maynard and Rene Walker Family Scholarship already has a long resumé.

Nicole Luciani, announced this week as the recipient of the scholarship of US$10,000 over two years, is a Bridgeview public school and Northern Collegiate graduate who earned high marks, as well as a student athlete, a member of student council and the diversity, equity and inclusion committee. As a volunteer, she’s clocked more than 300 hours with the Inn of the Good Shepherd, Pathways, Interact, the Rotary Club and other groups while holding down part-time jobs.

“I’m really honoured – it means a lot,” Luciani said.

Luciani is attending Queen’s University in the fall and plans to become a teacher.

“After university I am hoping to return to Point Edward where I can start a career and give back to the village that has been so good to me,” she said.

The scholarship was announced during an online village council meeting Mary Ellen Walker participated in.

Walker, who retired from 3M and has lived in the U.S. since 1988, created the scholarship for Point Edward residents in memory of her parents.

Maynard Walker, a former village fire chief, was born in Point Edward in 1926 and lived on the same street there until he died in 2014. Rene Maynard moved to the village from Sarnia when she and Maynard married in 1949. She was active at the village’s Presbyterian church and died in 2017.

“This year we had three very strong candidates,” said Walker, who was involved in the scholarship selection, along with Mayor Bev Hand, Deputy Mayor Greg Grimes and village CAO Jim Burns.