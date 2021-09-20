Campaign experience was positive, say Sarnia-Lambton candidates

Brian Everaert, taking his second run at Sarnia-Lambton as a candidate for the People’s Party of Canada, watched the results with supporters gathered Monday evening at a storefront at Northgate in Sarnia.

Brian Everaert, taking his second run at Sarnia-Lambton as a candidate for the People’s Party of Canada, watched the results with supporters gathered Monday evening at a storefront at Northgate in Sarnia.

Early in the evening, he watched the results in Atlantic Canada where the party added to its vote totals but wasn’t on track to win seats in the region.

"Out east being a Liberal stronghold, we were fully expecting that," he said.

“Out east being a Liberal stronghold, we were fully expecting that,” he said.

“We’re thinking we’re going to get some surprises here in Ontario, and in Saskatchewan, Alberta and B.C.,” he said hopefully, early in the evening before voting closed in those regions.

“I ran the best campaign I could,” Everaert said. “I enjoyed it so much, getting out with the people – democracy in motion.”

With COVID-19 and the lockdowns, “there’s a lot of emotion in the riding, right now,” he said.

“We watched Maxine Bernier touring across the county standing up for freedom and what our principles are,” Everaert said.

“Whether you agree with them or not, you must admit that he is a freedom fighter and he is a leader to be respected.”

Everaert said he believes the campaign began to turn for the PPC after Bernier was arrested in Manitoba for not following pandemic rules.

“I think there were some folks in the country that took notice, and I think that broke us out and got us some traction,” he said.

“After that, they got to know us a bit and got to see out platform. They realized our platform is a Canadian platform and the people fit in that platform.”

Everaert said he believes the party also “got some traction” with voters in Sarnia-Lambton for its “pro-gas and oil” positions.

“We believe in the natural resources,” Everaert said. “We know that they prop up our social programs and we want to make sure that we keep those rolling in the future.”

Everaert and the PPC placed fifth in 2019 with more than 1,500 votes.