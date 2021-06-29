Canada Day Acknowledgement event set for Sarnia

A group of Sarnia-area United Church ministers are leading a Canada Day Acknowledgement event to be held Thursday evening in front of the bandshell at Canatara Park.

The event follows the recent discovery of unmarked graves at former residential school sites in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

The acknowledgement begins at 7 p.m. and will feature First Nation speakers Lila Bruyere and Lareina Rising. The event will be livestreamed on Facebook, said Adam Kilner, an organizer along with Kenji Marui, Pat Morrison and Gabrielle Heidinger.

“It is not an anti-Canada Day event,” Kilner said. “It is a reconciliation event and invites us to understand Canada’s history, the history of colonialism and all of the history of residential schools.”

The intent, he added, is “to hear stories and hear about what the future of reconciliation looks like.”

Coun. Brian White will offer introductory remarks, Kilner said.