Canadian border workers begin work-to-rule action

Work to rule action by Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) employees began Friday morning as talks continued between the agency and the Public Service Alliance of Canada.

The union had set a strike deadline of 6 a.m. Friday.

“Our bargaining team representing CBSA employees has been in mediation with CBSA and Treasury all night and through to this morning, and we’re giving them a bit more time to negotiate at the table,” the union said in a statement Friday morning.

“In the meantime, work-to-rule actions are underway at border crossings and airports across the country,” it said.

A group of union members set up a picket line for about two hours Friday morning near the Blue Water Bridge border crossing.

Most of the 9,000 unionized CBSA workers are deemed to be essential workers and are required to remain on the job but during the work-to-rule action can refuse to do non-essential work, such as assessing and collecting duties, taxes, fees and fines.

The workers have been without a contract for three years.

With files from The Windsor Star

