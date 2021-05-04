Canatara Park and Grand Bend beaches awarded Blue Flags

Article content

Beaches at Canatara Park in Sarnia and Grand Bend, along with two municipal marinas in Lambton Shores, will be able to fly the Blue Flag again this year after meeting the international program’s environmental, safety and cleanliness standards.

This is the 13th year the Grand Bend beach, along with Lambton Shores’ marinas at Grand Bend and Port Franks, qualified under the Blue Flag program.

“To have consistently received this designation for over a decade is a testament to the commitment of our community and the hard work by our staff to ensure the best possible experience at our beach and marinas,” Lambton Shores Mayor Bill Weber said in a news release.

Sarnia’s Canatara Park first received Blue Flag designation in 2014.

This year, 23 Canadian beaches and 10 marinas were certified as Blue Flag sites.

Blue Flag Canada is run by the registered charity, Swim Drink Fish.

Beaches must meet 33 criteria in categories that include environmental education and information, water quality, environmental management, and safety and services.

Marinas must meet 38 criteria in the same categories, as well as corporate social responsibility, and social and community involvement.

“A Blue Flag is recognized around the world as a symbol for accessible, sustainable beaches and marinas,” Mark Mattson, president of Swim Drink Fish, said in the news release.

In 2019, there were 28 Blue Flag beaches in Canada, and 12 Blue Flag marinas.