Article content A drum march honouring victims of Canada’s residential schools is planned for Thursday morning in Sarnia following the discovery of unmarked graves at former school sites in Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The “Cancel Canada Day March” is set to begin at Sarnia City Hall at 10 a.m., and those attending are being encouraged to wear orange and bring hand drums. It is expected to travel on Christina Street to Wellington Street, and then along Front Street to the riverfront. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 'Cancel Canada Day March' set for Thursday in Sarnia Back to video “There is nothing to celebrate, and people need to wake up,” said Lila Bruyere, an elder and residential school survivor who will speak at the march. What are believed to be 751 unmarked graves were discovered recently at a former residential school site about 140 kilometres from Regina while 215 unmarked graves were discovered in May on the grounds of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. “We don’t have fireworks at a funeral,” Bruyere said. “Right now, we are grieving. The Indigenous, First Nations people are grieving.”

Article content Thursday’s event from city hall is called We Walk with Your Spirit, March for Our Lost Children. “It’s really an event to heal our souls and to bring awareness,” said Crystal Fach, one of the organizers. “It doesn’t feel right to celebrate Canada Day right now.” The 2015 final report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada stated that “many, if not most, of the several thousand children who died in residential schools are likely to be buried in unmarked and untended graves.” “Subjected to institutionalized child neglect in life, they have been dishonoured in death,” the final report said. It was the policy of Canada’s federal government for more than 100 years to separate Indigenous children from their families and send them to residential schools, often run by churches and religious organizations where children were poorly housed and fed, and many were abused. “Canada should be ashamed,” Bruyere said. She grew up at Fort Francis, near Thunder Bay, and spent eight years, from age six to 14, at the St. Margaret’s Indian Residential School run by the Roman Catholic Oblates of Mary Immaculate. “It was not a good place to be,” she said. “It was downright genocide.” “I know that there’s bodies there,” and added she expects more unmarked graves to be found across the country. “That could have been me because, when I was in residential school, I was rebellious,” and attempted to run away in -40 C temperatures, she said.

Article content “We were trying to do whatever we could to survive,” she said. Bruyere said she was beaten at the school while others were sexual abused. “I suffer from abandonment, today, and I have anxiety, depression. I’m 68 years old and I’m still in counselling, and I probably will be for the rest of my life.” Bruyere has lived in Sarnia for 21 years. She worked for seven years as an addictions counsellor at Aamjiwnaang First Nation and is currently a member of a survivor’s circle at the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation in Manitoba. As of Monday, more than 500 people had indicated on social media they planned to attend the Sarnia march, Fach said. “It is a movement that has swept across the country,” said Janelle Nahnabin, who is also one of the march’s four local organizers. The hope is that the relationship between First Nations and the Canadian government “is improved and that we’re acknowledged,” Nahnabin said. “Everybody in Canada – we all need to come together and heal.” pmorden@postmedia.com

