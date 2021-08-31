Sarnia-Lambton candidates talk post-COVID work during Q+A

Better working conditions are needed for many to return to the workforce after the disruption caused by COVID-19, at least three Sarnia-Lambton candidates in the upcoming federal election seemed to agree Tuesday.

“The fact that they, in many cases, have to have two or three jobs with no benefits is really unacceptable,” Conservative candidate Marilyn Gladu said about personal support workers during a nearly 90-minute forum with the Sarnia-Lambton Golden K Kiwanis Club.

Gladu and a handful of club members met in person while the bulk of club members, along with Liberal candidate Lois Nantais and Green candidate Stefanie Bunko, attended via Zoom.

“So I think government has a role to play in making sure that there’s a decent wage and proper compensation,” Gladu said in response to a question about how to address hiring pool shortages for local businesses.

But, she said, there’s also been an incentive for people not to work.

“Those that are receiving money from the government to stay home are preferring to stay home,” she said, noting there are multiple factors involved. “We have certainly seen PSWs that are preferring to stay home rather than work because they’re making more money in better conditions than their jobs.

“We’ve heard from many small businesses and the agricultural sector that they are having trouble getting people, so that is one barrier.”

Nantais, a Lambton College psychology professor and local poet, said she disagreed with Gladu’s assessment.

“The idea that people were staying at home because they were making more money is to me very contentious and not close to the truth at all,” she said, noting many of her students during the past school year worked multiple jobs in places where “there wasn’t a consistency and a continuity of safety associated with COVID-19 in terms of its messaging, in terms of protection for essential workers.”