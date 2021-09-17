Capital budget draft calls for spending $55 million
Sarnia is looking at spending $55 million on capital work in 2022.
If approved, the draft announced this week will be the second largest amount of money allocated in a single year in the city for infrastructure like roads, buildings, sewers, bridges and shoreline protection.
A record $61.8 million was earmarked for spending in 2021.
Before that, the year with the most money put towards capital investments was 2020, with $45.7 million.
“It’s once again a large capital request,” treasurer Holly Reynolds said. “There’s certainly a lot of pressure on reserves for 2022 for capital requirements.”
Among the asks are another $6 million for sewer separation work in the city’s south, nearly $9 million for Plank Road reconstruction, $1.2 million for a city lead-in-water reduction program, and nearly $4 million for water pollution control centre improvements.
Also in the draft budget are $1.9 million for Tecumseh Park improvements, $2.5 million for a new fire station, $5.2 million in oversized load corridor spending, and $3.3 million for shoreline protection work, as well as investments at the Sarnia Chris Hadfield Airport, design work for lifeguard and washroom building upgrades at Canatara Park, and a Strangway Centre gymnasium expansion.
About $3.8 million in transit spending is earmarked for replacement buses, a new transit station, bus stop improvements and maintenance.
Because of this year’s spending, there’s not enough money in reserves to cover the full amount, Reynolds noted.
Currently, the city is about $7 million short, even with about $21 million from external funding sources such as grants, she said.
All of the information for the reserve budgets hasn’t come in yet, though, so that could change, she added.
“I’m expecting we’ll that we’ll be able to alleviate some of the funding shortfall, but not all of it,” she said. “There will be some recommendations made to council for changing the scope of projects.”
The numbers are also subject to council approving a continuation of an asset management fund launched in 2020 that adds an extra two per cent to the general levy every year.
If maintained, that addition will result in $4.45 million in capital revenue for 2022.
The draft budget also doesn’t include another estimated $33 million in design and build costs for other projects council has agreed to consider, including an estimated $13 million multi-use recreation facility, $3.5 million for the proposed library hub in Bright’s Grove, and $11 million for development services in a city business park.
Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley said he’s pleased to see funding for several of the projects in the draft.
“There’s, I think, some really good community investments,” he said.
The police capital budget also has to be set, and it’s unclear yet if it’ll put more stress on city reserves, he said.
That department has its own capital reserves and usually doesn’t draw beyond them, Reynolds said.
It’s important to keep investing in the community, Bradley said.
“Particularly, I think, during COVID, you need that,” he said. “It helps employ people and also fix up our assets.”
Hundreds of millions of dollars in city assets, including water and sewer pipes, have been identified as needing replacement in the coming decades.
Rate increases have been proposed to help tackle the looming problem.
tkula@postmedia.com