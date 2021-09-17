Sarnia is looking at spending $55 million on capital work in 2022.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

If approved, the draft announced this week will be the second largest amount of money allocated in a single year in the city for infrastructure like roads, buildings, sewers, bridges and shoreline protection.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Capital budget draft calls for spending $55 million Back to video

A record $61.8 million was earmarked for spending in 2021.

Before that, the year with the most money put towards capital investments was 2020, with $45.7 million.

“It’s once again a large capital request,” treasurer Holly Reynolds said. “There’s certainly a lot of pressure on reserves for 2022 for capital requirements.”

Among the asks are another $6 million for sewer separation work in the city’s south, nearly $9 million for Plank Road reconstruction, $1.2 million for a city lead-in-water reduction program, and nearly $4 million for water pollution control centre improvements.

Also in the draft budget are $1.9 million for Tecumseh Park improvements, $2.5 million for a new fire station, $5.2 million in oversized load corridor spending, and $3.3 million for shoreline protection work, as well as investments at the Sarnia Chris Hadfield Airport, design work for lifeguard and washroom building upgrades at Canatara Park, and a Strangway Centre gymnasium expansion.

About $3.8 million in transit spending is earmarked for replacement buses, a new transit station, bus stop improvements and maintenance.

Because of this year’s spending, there’s not enough money in reserves to cover the full amount, Reynolds noted.