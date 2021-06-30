Car raffle raises $86,000 for Sarnia-Lambton Rebound

A car raffle Sarnia-Lambton Rebound turned to after pandemic restrictions cancelled its Hearts and Handbags fundraiser was a success bringing in $86,000 for the agency and youth programs it provides.

In a partnership with MacFarlane Chevrolet Buick GMC in Petrolia, Rebound raffled off a 2021 Camaro, along with a $2,500 second prize.

The fundraiser was launched April 1 and all 1,500 of the $100 raffle tickets were sold by June 5.

“This first time raffle went over extremely well,” Anita Minielly, Rebound’s fund development coordinator, said in a news release.

“Thanks to social media, we had people from all across Ontario purchasing tickets, but we’re thrilled both prizes stayed local.”

Aaron Ellenor, of Sarnia, won the car.

“I joked with my co-workers that I was going to win, and then I got the call,” Ellenor said. “I was blown away. I’m so impressed with the programs that Rebound provides, and supporting an agency that helps youth get through some of life’s challenging times, is important to me.”

Joan Armstrong, also of Sarnia, won the $2,500 second prize.

General manager Kristin MacFarlane said the dealership was “thrilled” to be a partner with the agency.

“We recognize the importance of the variety of programs and services Rebounds officer to help our youth during these difficult times,” she said.

Proceeds from the raffle will help Rebound reach its annual fundraising goal of $400,000 and support programs that don’t receive government funding

Rebound was founded in Sarnia in 1984 and runs 20 programs serving about 500 youth a year. It’s also the lead agency for The Hub, a support service for youth ages 16 to 24 operated with community partners.

Based at the Dow Centre for Youth in Sarnia, Rebound also has offices in Forest and Petrolia, and the agency’s programs have spread to 17 communities across Ontario. It has won a dozen Donner Canadian Foundation Awards for excellence in the delivery of social services.

