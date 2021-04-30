Cenotaph statue to be removed for repairs

The soldier statue atop Sarnia's cenotaph will be taking a trip soon to the Greater Toronto Area to be re-armed.

Specialized work is needed to attach a new replica Lee-Enfield rifle, said Tom Klaasen with Memorial Restorations in Sarnia.

“It’s not something we could do locally,” he said.

Klaasen has been helping co-ordinate the repair project after the original rifle went missing from the statue that dates back to 1922.

Royal Canadian Legion and Sarnia Historical Society officials noticed in early April the rifle was missing. Police later learned the replica was taken from the statue about a year and a half ago.

There was no update Friday in that investigation, police said.

A cast is being made from a decommissioned rifle on loan from a resident in Forest, and a 3D print will be bronzed before it’s anchored to the statue so it’s never stolen again, Klaasen said.

The work is being done by Artcast in Georgetown, he added.