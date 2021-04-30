Cenotaph statue to be removed for repairs
The soldier statue atop Sarnia's cenotaph will be taking a trip soon to the Greater Toronto Area to be re-armed.
Article content
The soldier statue atop Sarnia’s cenotaph will be taking a trip soon to the Greater Toronto Area to be re-armed.
Specialized work is needed to attach a new replica Lee-Enfield rifle, said Tom Klaasen with Memorial Restorations in Sarnia.
Cenotaph statue to be removed for repairs Back to video
“It’s not something we could do locally,” he said.
Klaasen has been helping co-ordinate the repair project after the original rifle went missing from the statue that dates back to 1922.
Royal Canadian Legion and Sarnia Historical Society officials noticed in early April the rifle was missing. Police later learned the replica was taken from the statue about a year and a half ago.
There was no update Friday in that investigation, police said.
A cast is being made from a decommissioned rifle on loan from a resident in Forest, and a 3D print will be bronzed before it’s anchored to the statue so it’s never stolen again, Klaasen said.
The work is being done by Artcast in Georgetown, he added.
Advertisement
Article content
Locally, the Sarnia-Lambton Building and Construction Trades Council has promised to cover the estimated $3,000 to $7,000 cost, said Sarnia Historical Society president Ron Realesmith.
Council members are also donating their time to help get the statue detached from the cenotaph in Veterans Park so it can be shipped off for repairs, he said.
It should be on its way to Georgetown by mid-May and back by mid-July, said Realesmith, also the City of Sarnia’s emergency management and corporate security manager.
“I’m always blown away and just humbled by all of the collaborative efforts in the community,” he said about the outpouring of support he’s received to restore the statue. “We’re really dialled in.”
The re-armed statue that depicts a Canadian “Tommy,” a soldier in full uniform from the First World War, will be retouched when it returns to make sure any extra brackets or bolts are invisible, Klaasen said.
“We’ve had a lot of support from a lot of great people in the community,” he said.
Anyone with information about the missing replica rifle has been asked to contact Det. Jeff Rovers at 519-344-8861 ext. 6159 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
tkula@postmedia.com