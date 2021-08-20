Central Lambton Family Health Team having success recruiting doctors

The Central Lambton Family Health Team will have 11 doctors on its roster when two new family physicians officially join in September.

Sarah Milner, the centre’s executive director, said a total of seven doctors have been recruited since 2014.

“We’ve had such great luck out here,” she said.

Dr. Ahmed Hijazi and Dr. Paxton Moon, both graduates of Western University in London, are joining the team as family physicians after being part of Petrolia’s family residency program.

“They are well versed with many aspects of rural health care and have already smoothly transitioned and are deeply involved in community and hospital-based care,” said Dr. Enoch Daniel, lead physician of the family health team.

“With our residency program, they sort of have a taste of rural health,” Milner said. “That has been a tremendous asset for recruitment.”

Hijazi and Moon will have family practices and will also, like other physicians at the family health team, help cover the emergency department at the Charlotte Eleanor Englehart Hospital of Bluewater Health in Petrolia while also providing in-patient care.

“That’s part of the attraction,” Milner said.

Petrolia’s hospital means doctors can use other skills they have while still operating a family practice, she said.

The family health team’s success at attracting doctors has expanded the number of patients its able to serve.

“In 2012, when we started out, we had 10,000 patients and now we have about 15,400,” Milner said.

“With these new fellows coming on, when their practices are at capacity, we’ll have a total of 18,000. So, we’ve really grown over the last few years.”