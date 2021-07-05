A 19-year-old Sarnia man is facing charges after a traffic pole was knocked over Saturday evening at the intersection of Exmouth and Front streets in the city.

A 19-year-old Sarnia man is facing charges after a traffic pole was knocked over Saturday evening at the intersection of Exmouth and Front streets in the city.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Police said witnesses reported a vehicle being driven fast and dangerously through the city at about 8 p.m. before the metal pole was struck.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Charges laid after crash damages traffic pole in Sarnia Back to video

The vehicle was heavily damaged and narrowly missed several other vehicles before it came to a stop on grassy area on the west side of Front Street, police said.

It’s alleged the driver ran from the scene but was followed by witnesses who detained him on Water Street in an area behind the Sarnia police station, where he was arrested by officers.

Police allege the driver became combative and belligerent, and wouldn’t co-operate when officers attempted to perform a breath test.

Police said they later found the vehicle was stolen.

The man faces charges of impaired driving, dangerous operation of a vehicle, failing to remain at the scene, refusing to comply with a breath demand, driving without a licence, running a red light, car theft and possession of stolen property.

Police said crews with Bluewater Power worked until the following morning making repairs at the intersection.