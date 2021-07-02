City and task force in talks about doc-recruitment structure

The City of Sarnia and a non-profit that's worked to bring family doctors to Sarnia-Lambton for the past 20 years are in talks about how to potentially make the efforts city-run.

The City of Sarnia and a non-profit that’s worked to bring family doctors to Sarnia-Lambton for the past 20 years are in talks about how to potentially make the efforts city run.

In June, council voted 7-2 for negotiations to continue into “internalizing” the physician recruitment co-ordinator position.

The work is currently done by Blue Coast Primary Care Recruitment and Retention – formerly the Physician Recruitment Taskforce of Sarnia-Lambton –that has recruited 35 physicians to Sarnia-Lambton since 2001.

About two-thirds were recruited to Sarnia. Twenty-two remain in the city.

The city has also been paying the lion’s share of the task force’s roughly $110,000 budget for years, including $80,000 in 2021.

In 2019, council voted to provide grant money on the condition the task force’s recruiter – its only paid employee – come under Sarnia or the County of Lambton’s oversight.

There was no interest at the county level, Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley said.

Since the city is paying for most of the task force’s budget – Bluewater Health and the Village of Point Edward also contribute funds – it makes sense it should have greater oversight, said Coun. Mike Stark.

By bringing the agency “in house,” Stark suggested overhead costs would be reduced, meaning more money could go to recruitment. The councillor added he’d like to see the agency’s board of directors become a committee of council “devoted to fundraising and supplementing the amount of incentive that’s being offered (to doctors), which I quite frankly don’t think is currently enough.”

Questions of whether the recruiter position would be full or part time, whether there would be buy-in from other funding partners, whether the task force would still recruit for all of Lambton, and whether Sarnia’s costs would increase need to be answered before the sides – council and the task force – can settle on a decision, city economic development staff said in a report.