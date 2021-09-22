City asset management plan update expected next summer
More about the cost needed to replace the city’s underfunded assets like sewer and water pipes, and what that will mean for taxes in the years to come, should be better known by next July.
That’s when an asset management plan for core assets like roads, pipes and bridges is required by the province, said engineering and operations general manager David Jackson.
With hundreds of millions of dollars in replacement costs estimated in the coming decades for water and sewer pipes alone, it’s clear that current levy and water and sewer rates aren’t sufficient, he said.
How much is what the asset management study – in the works for the past few years after provincial legislation was passed in late 2017 – is trying to find out, he said.
Currently, the city can afford about $40 to $45 million in capital spending per year on average, he said.
A draft $55-million capital budget for 2022 is currently $7 million short when looking at reserves, grants and current taxation levels.
The issue is Sarnia, like every municipality in North America, hasn’t budgeted for the replacement cost of city assets like the pipes built during the post-Second World War construction boom and now coming to their end of lives, Jackson said.
The provincial asset management plan requirement is about fixing that, he added, as it requires cities to incorporate replacement costs into yearly budgeting so the cost is spread out over decades, instead of all at once.
Sarnia has about $2.5 billion in assets, and 130,000 individual assets when broken down by each road, fire hydrant, building, water pipe and vehicle.
Every core asset – generally road, water, sewer and bridge infrastructure – has to be sorted by July, Jackson said.
“The basic stuff is what do you own, where is it, how much is it worth and what condition is it in,” he said.
How much it will cost to maintain the current service level also has to be determined, and whether the community wants to step down in quality – like the average condition of roads, for example – and pay less, or step quality up and pay more, he said.
Public consultation on that and other assets, including park facilities, is expected in the two to three years to follow, he said, “and then put(ting) a funding strategy in place to achieve that.”
The initial provincial deadlines for municipal plans were pushed back a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jackson said.
The current deadline for the full asset management plan is 2024 while 2025 is set for public consultation.
Recent reports to city council on water and sewer infrastructure have talked generally about increasing water and sewer rates to help pay for the looming costs.
A capital backlog of repairs and replacements for core city assets was estimated at about $424 million in 2019.
That number will also be updated as part of the asset management plan, Jackson said.
City councillors Monday attended a virtual strategic planning meeting where the asset management plan process and the draft capital budget were discussed.
Coun. Nathan Colquhoun thanked Jackson for his presentation.
“It gives me at least a better understanding that we’re not just making decisions that affect us right now, but (for generations to come),” he said.
It’s important the general public is aware that costs in the city are not being covered, Coun. Mike Stark said.
“Add to that any new developments that come along, inevitably 10 years down the line we’re going to have to deal with increasing taxation,” he said.
Consolidating assets and making strategic decisions is part of the plan, Jackson said, “but right now it’s pretty clear we don’t have enough revenue to fund our own assets.”
City budget deliberations are scheduled for Dec. 7.
