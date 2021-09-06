City budget prep work underway
In the midst of a record-setting year for capital spending in Sarnia, city council will be tasked soon with starting to think about what's next.
City staff have been prepping the draft budget for things projects as road repaving, sewer and water pipe replacement, shoreline protection and other building and infrastructure needs since June, city treasurer Holly Reynolds said.
The draft comes to council later this month.
“So we’ll definitely get pretty busy with senior management in the next couple of weeks,” she said about preparing this and other budgets for eventual deliberations by council in December.
Council for 2021 authorized a record capital budget of nearly $62 million.
Hundreds of millions of dollars in spending on asset repair and replacement, such as aging pipes, is expected in the coming decades. Rate increases have been proposed to help tackle the looming problem.
A 10-year plan included in this year’s budget documents projected capital spending could be about $50 million in 2022.
Decreasing capital reserves balanced against extra gas tax funding this year and the compounding asset management reserve fund, which draws from both the levy and water and sewer rates, will help inform how much the city can do next year, Reynolds said.
“The city definitely wants to undertake capital projects at the same level or the same intensity we’ve seen in the last couple of years because so much needs to be done,” she said. “We’re seeing a lot of enthusiasm and we’re seeing aging infrastructure that needs help, so there’s definitely pressure on our capital budget to maintain it certainly at the $40-million mark, which two years ago was unheard of.”
With 2022 being a municipal election year, there will also be lots of pressure on the budget, she said, noting Labour Day signals a new level of intensity in prep work for the nine-member accounting department primarily responsible for putting together the documents.
City departments have until the end of July to offer capital budget input and until August to give input for the operating budget draft.
“Identifying all the sources of funds for capital can be challenging until we’ve fully completed the budget,” said Reynolds. “It’s a bit of a cart before the horse.”
But that’s not necessarily a bad thing, she added.
“At least it gives council an opportunity to see what’s on the list of capital projects earlier and give some thought to it,” she said. “I always think of capital (as) where council can implement strategy.”
The draft operating budget is expected near the end of October.
Sarnia’s full budget for 2021 was set at nearly $156 million, up $1.2 million from 2020’s.
