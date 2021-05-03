City land sold for long-term care home move, expansion

“We should always be happy about the prospects of this type of proposition,” said Dennis, noting the sale also helps ensure Sumac Lodge doesn’t move outside the city. “I will wholeheartedly be supporting this.”

The addition, if approved, would mean roughly doubling the amount of staff at Sumac Lodge to 200 and spending $40 million to $50 million on the development, a report from Sarnia economic development director Kelly Provost says.

“This is great news for our community,” said Coun. Bill Dennis while noting the potential employment and construction benefits if the Ministry of Long-Term Care provides approval for the new location to expand to 256 long-term care beds from 128 at its current 1464 Blackwell Rd. location.

Sumac Lodge’s parent company, Revera Inc., had offered $250,000 for the 2.39-hectare parcel at 1597 London Line, tucked behind apartment building Bethel Manor and the Olives restaurant.

Sarnia has sold part of its business and research park lands to a long-term care home that has plans to move and expand.

A rezoning application still needs to come to council for approval before any project there can begin, Provost said.

The parcel of land, currently zoned interim use, is separated by Perch Creek from the rest of the larger Research and Business Park lands the city purchased in 2003.

“It is a bit of an, I would say, orphaned piece of property at the north,” Provost said.

Coun. Terry Burrell objected to selling the research park lands for long-term care home development, saying he doesn’t think it’s the proper use for the lands.

“I think there are other properties around the city that could be developed for this purpose, and this puts the city in competition with other lands,” he said.

The lands have been continually on the market and available for purchase, officials said.

Various other proposals for the property that didn’t move forward were weighed by another city council, Mayor Mike Bradley said.

“It’s not like it was a secret piece of land.”

But some in the community weren’t aware of that, so the city may need to do a better job of promoting the lands availability, Coun. Nathan Colquhoun said.

“That might be something for us to consider.”

He and Burrell voted against the sale.

Coun. Brian White said he’s generally supportive of the idea to build the long-term care home there, but noted he would prefer if a publicly funded home moved in.

“But obviously I’m happy to support anything that provides care and opportunity for our seniors to live with dignity, as well as providing jobs and the opportunity for investment in the community,” he said. “I certainly would hate to lose something like this to a nearby municipality.”