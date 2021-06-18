Classmate inspires young fundraisers at Port Lambton school
Pupils at a small elementary school in Port Lambton and their supporters had extra inspiration going into this year’s Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser for the Ontario Heart and Stroke Association.
Collecting pledges and jumping rope to raise money for the charity had already been an annual event at Sacred Heart Catholic school, as it is for many elementary schools across the country.
But this year, the school’s 130 pupils jumped above their weight by collecting more than $10,000 in pledges and ranking third in Ontario, as well as in the top 10 nationwide.
“We were extra motivated and inspired,” principal Courtney Mellow said.
Seth Nottley, a Grade 5 pupil at the school, is recovering in a Toronto hospital after he went into cardiac arrest in March on the school playground.
“We started CPR on him right away and then first responders came and went to hospital, and he has been recovering ever since,” Mellow said.
It was a virtual event this year that Mellow hosted online from the school yard, where traditionally the pupils would be jumping rope. This time, they jumped at home because of the pandemic and switch to remote learning.
“They’ve been sending in pictures of what they did at home,” Mellow said.
Nottley joined Mellow by video on the day of this year’s Jump Rope for Heart.
“We’re keeping Seth and his family in our prayers,” Mellow said. “We can’t wait until he’s back with us at school.”
This year’s fundraising by the school “certainly surpasses anything we’ve done in the past,” she said.
Sacred Heart was also helped by a more than $1,000 contribution from the local board’s virtual school.
“They rallied behind us,” Mellow said, as did the entire Port Lambton community. “The support of this community is unbelievable. The community has raised, like, tens of thousands of dollars for the family.”
