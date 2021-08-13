Cocaine seized at Blue Water Bridge, officials say
About 83 kilograms of suspected cocaine was seized at the Blue Water Bridge on Aug. 9, the Canada Border Services Agency and RCMP say.
The suspected drugs were found when a commercial truck driven by an Ontario resident entering Canada was referred to secondary inspection, a news release from the border services and the RCMP said.
Gurdeep Singh Mangat, 46, of Brampton was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and importation of a controlled substance.
Mangat is scheduled in Sarnia court Aug. 19.
“This collaboration demonstrates our continued commitment in working together to effectively disrupt the drug trade,” RCMP Insp. Rae Groff said in the release.
The RCMP also commended the Lambton OPP for “invaluable assistance” at the onset of the investigation.