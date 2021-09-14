Collision in Warwick Township sends motorcyclist to hospital

A two-vehicle collision Friday in Warwick Township sent a motorcyclist to hospital with serious injuries, says Lambton OPP.

It happened at about 5 p.m. on Nauvoo Road near Birnam Line, police said.

The motorcyclist’s injuries were not life-threatening and an 86-year-old Warwick Township resident was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with careless driving causing bodily harm, police said.