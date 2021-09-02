Community support growing for Relay4Recovery
People don't have to run in this relay.
Article content
People don’t have to run in this relay.
Advertisement
Article content
“A lot of people can’t run 24 kilometres,” said Sasha Ross, the Thedford native behind Relay4Recovery Sept. 11.
Community support growing for Relay4Recovery Back to video
People taking part in the 10 a.m. trek that starts at Thedford’s fire hall and ends at Lizzy’s Country Cafe and Catering, where Ross works, can walk, run, bike or otherwise travel any distance, she said.
What’s important, she said, is “just that you’re there and supporting as a community.”
Ross, who said she spent her teens and 20s consumed with alcohol and drugs, announced in February on a justgiving.com page she’d be running a half-marathon (21 km) in honour of her second year of sobriety and raising money via the Bluewater Health Foundation for Ryan’s House, a 12-bed support facility opened earlier this year for people recovering from drug and alcohol addiction.
The event has since evolved, she said. A handful of teams have signed up to join her and more could be on the way.
“It’s more of a community thing now,” she said. “It started off with just me and a few friends running and now I have the community reaching out and people are approaching.
“It’s crazy. It started from one thing and now it’s getting huge.”
Ross estimated money raised for the cause could reach $10,000. through crowdfunding, an ongoing bottle drive, other donations and the sale of bracelets, each marked with the words “She believed she could so she did” that her mom, Rhonda, put on shirts in honour of Ross’ one-year sobriety anniversary last Oct 29.
Advertisement
Article content
Earlier this year, Ryan’s House was approved for $700,000 in annual provincial funding but still needs to fundraise about $350,000 per year.
Plans are to make Relay4Recovery an annual event to help out, as Bluewater Health and the community continue to wait on provincial funding to build a 24-bed withdrawal management hub that’s been sought for years, Ross said.
She said she hopes families will take part in the Sept. 11 event. She’ll be walking one of the kilometers with her grandmother and has a team helping her tackle the rest.
“Because it’s not just the addict or the alcoholic that’s suffering, it’s the whole family,” she said.
A 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. reception follows at Lizzy’s, she said.
“There’s going to be food and entertainment and probably a live auction,” she said, mentioning a few businesses have donated items.
Volunteers are also needed, she said.
Those interested in learning more can call Rhonda Ross at 519-280-7411 or email jrross@execulink.com.
It’s amazing to see the change in her daughter in the past few years, Rhonda Ross said.
“I can see the clarity in her eyes and I can see she’s passionate about this, very passionate about about it,” she said.
Laurie Hicks, whose son Ryan died from a fentanyl overdose in 2015 and is the namesake of Ryan’s House, said her family is honoured Ryan’s House was selected for the fundraiser.
Ross “knows the struggles of addiction and knows how important it is to have a place like Ryan’s House,” Hicks said.
Bluewater Health’s Paula Reaume-Zimmer also had praise for the event organizer, comparing her to Hicks, who’s helped lead the charge for better addiction supports in the community.
“She has a personal passion and motivation and determination to make a difference,” she said.
Ryan’s House, meanwhile, has been “an incredible success,” Reaume-Zimmer said.
“It’s a needed resource and it’s really making some major differences to the lives of the folks who are going there.”
tkula@postmedia.com