Conservation area issues challenge in 60th anniversary fundraiser

It’s been four years since the last time the St. Clair Region Conservation Authority held its once-annual canoe and kayak race.

Cancelled this year and last amid COVID-19 restrictions, and by weather in 2019 and 2018, the April races in the past have raised a few thousand dollars each year for tree-planting, wetland creation, species-at-risk research and educational programs through the authority’s foundation, said communications manager Donna Blue.

In the midst of the authority’s 60th anniversary celebration year – muted somewhat by COVID-19, she said – officials with the organization were looking for a way to not only help replace that funding source, but encourage people to get out and see what the natural areas in the watershed have to offer.

They came up with the St. Clair Challenge.

People interested can sign up until the end of August to complete six-, 16-, 36-, and 60-kilometre challenges either biking, hiking, running or paddling on area trails and waterways.

It’s $10 to register, and participants can also collect pledges as they work towards their goals, all recorded on Race Roster.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, I think a lot of people were reintroduced to natural spaces, and I think that was a really good thing,” Blue said.

Above and beyond fundraising, “we just hope that people will get outside and maybe learn a new area that they many have never been to before,” she said about the initiative.

There are 40 kilometres of trails across 15 conservation areas, and 350 kilometres of water for paddling if the Sydenham River’s two branches and all its tributaries are counted, she said.