Construction of Sarnia-area Nova Chemicals plant 65 per cent complete Photo by Paul Morden / The Observer

Article content Construction of a new Nova Chemicals polyethylene production facility on Rokeby Line in St. Clair Township is now 65 per cent complete, says the company. The new plant – part of a $2.5-billion investment by Nova Chemicals – includes an expansion of its Corunna site next door. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Construction of Sarnia-area Nova Chemicals plant 65 per cent complete Back to video The company said 1,800 construction workers are currently on the site, and the startup of both the new plant and expanded Corunna site is currently expected to begin in late 2022. Work on the expansion began in late 2017 and has continued through the pandemic, although it has had an impact. “Early on, we did elect to defer the Corunna turnaround into next year,” said Rob Thompson, vice-president of manufacturing. That turnaround is an “enabling event” for the startup of the new Rokeby facility, he said. “It’s a massive project,” with 1,800 construction workers on site each day, Thompson said about the ongoing construction.

Article content Handout “The pandemic offered challenges to us in terms of making sure their health and safety was protected,” he said. “We needed to develop a number of site practices and protocols to keep them safe, and keep the project progressing.” He gave credit to the “world-class workforce” in Sarnia-Lambton, along with the project team, construction unions and contractors in the community for the success of balancing the impact of the pandemic. So far, 75,590 metres of pipe have been installed, 11,000 tonnes of steel used and 474 pieces of equipment set in place on the site, the company said. Photo by Paul Morden / The Observer The polyethylene manufacturing unit at the Rokeby site will have the capacity to produce about one-billion pounds per year, and the cracker at the Corunna site will be expanded to boost its current ethylene feedstock production capacity by 50 per cent. Among those working at the sites there is a “general feeling of excitement and enthusiasm in this period that is sometimes darker right now in the pandemic,” Thompson said. “It really is a shining inspiration for our employees and, I would say, for our community in general.” Thompson said the project is being built by the community’s construction workforce and, so far, has injected $1.1 billion into the economy in spending on labour and materials. “This is a significant investment in Sarnia-Lambton,” he said. “This will be a world-scale facility bringing Canadian innovative technology to the North American polyethylene marketplace.”

Article content Hiring has already begun for the 150 permanent jobs the expansion will create, Thompson said. Handout “That will continue through this year and into the first part of next year,” he said. The new staff are being brought on early “so we can train them up to speed and they can be a part of commissioning the facility,” Thompson said. “Our goal is to begin production at the end of 2022,” with commissioning of the new plant expected to take place through the last half of that year, he said. Nova Chemicals also produces polyethylene – a plastic used for packaging and other uses – at two existing plants in St. Clair Township. pmorden@postmedia.com

