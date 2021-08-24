Construction set to begin soon on new affordable housing in Sarnia

Lambton County officials are hopeful construction on a 24-unit expansion at Maxwell Park Place in Sarnia can begin in early November and be completed by mid-May.

A site plan for the $6.1-million modular affordable housing project has now been filed with Sarnia City Hall, and will be followed by building permit applications and start of work by the county’s contractor.

Using modular construction is expected to allow the work to be finished quickly, with the new units ready by mid-May if all goes well.

Work on the affordable housing project was initially expected to begin in the spring but negotiating the design-build contract took longer than expected, said Kelly Hall, the county’s manager of housing services.

“I think it was good to invest the time upfront, really to make sure that we get a building that is what we want,” she said.

The federal and provincial governments have already kicked in $1.3 million and the county is seeking another $3 million from the federal government’s recently announced Rapid Housing Initiative. The county plans to borrow the $3 million if the additional federal funding doesn’t come through.

It also has nearly $1.8 million from its own housing reserve for the project.

Temporary fencing and a construction trailer are expected to go up in the next few weeks at the construction site next to London Road and on the southwest corner of the county’s Maxwell Park Place property.

It is already home to a 57-unit affordable housing apartment building opened by the county in 2011 and was the original site of long-term care home, Marshall Gowland Manor.

A corridor will connect the expansion to the existing building, which is home to seniors, as well as clients of the March of Dimes-supported housing program.