Council considering development ideas for Canatara Park

City council is eyeing development ideas for Canatara Park. In a 7-2 vote Monday, with councillors Terry Burrell and Margaret Bird opposed, council voted for a staff report come budget deliberations late this year about ways to make Canatara Beach more of a draw. The city is already eyeing replacing the lifeguard building at the Blue Flag beach in 2023 – $60,000 has been penciled in for spending in 2022, and $1.75 million in 2023 in Sarnia's 10-year capital plan – but something should be done sooner and Sarnia should go bigger to help boost local tourism, said Coun. Bill Dennis. He called for a facility with design elements similar to beach infrastructure in Grand Bend and other communities. On his wish list are accessible washrooms, space for concessions, lifeguard facilities, a second-storey observation deck, and a patio area on the north side for people to sit and enjoy the view, he said.

"We cannot afford to wait an extra year for an infrastructure project which will help propel our economic recovery," he said. "In a post-pandemic world, our ideas and thinking of the past need to be relooked at and re-examined." An amendment from Coun. Nathan Colquhoun to include recreation opportunities such as beach volleyball nets was also included. "One of the saddest things I think about this community is our lack of use of the beach," Colquhoun said, "and I think one of the things is because it's just not developed and we haven't put as much energy into it." There are likely limitations, said Coun. Mike Stark, noting guards against fees for park use and commercialization in Canatara Park were part of it being willed by the late Maud Hannah. He didn't immediately have particulars of those restrictions. Now is not the time for big investments, said Bird. "With the current massive loss of jobs and business collapses and closures we cannot risk, even if grants are available … any more possible burdens on the taxpayer," she said. "Right now, financially, we need to stick to the basic necessities and do everything we can to get the economy back to normal first." The city should not be competing against other restaurants, Burrell said. "They're having a hard enough time. They don't need to have a sitting, waterfront restaurant go up in competition against them." That's not the vision, Dennis said. "It could certainly be tendered out to private enterprise," he said.

There's no harm in asking for a report, Coun. Dave Boushy added. "Anyone can vote for it or against it at that time," he said, noting he won't play ball if it means taxes go up beyond two per cent. Another idea may be to include a walkway over Lake Chipican, said Coun. George Vandenberg. That would be best dealt as a separate motion at another meeting, Mayor Mike Bradley said. "As we're doing a waterfront master plan, we need to take a good look at the future of Canatara too," he said. Friction over phrasing There were heated moments during the debate Monday after Dennis said Sarnia should be doing better and keeping up with what other neighbouring municipalities are doing. Sarnia needs to think bigger and "take it up a notch" compared to "yesterday's thinking," he said. "It's time the people stand up and speak up because we're dying a slow death unless we change." Lots of good has been done in Sarnia, Bradley said. "I don't disagree with your motion, but it's always negative on today," he said about Dennis's phrasing, "and the fact is we've done some really good things in this city going back decades and I think that needs to be respected." Dennis said he didn't mean to embarrass or slight anyone, adding he loves and is dedicated to Sarnia but sees it as a bit of a fixer-upper. "We should be more of a destination," he said. Colquhoun took aim at Bradley for chiding Dennis. "If there's one thing that drives me crazy, it's having someone who's been sitting on council and I think has been holding our city back for a really long time from actually getting some stuff done," he said.

"For you to call out Coun. Dennis in the middle of a meeting like this because he's got great ideas that's he's trying to push forward, I have such a deep disrespect for that." He also said Bradley should be ashamed. Bradley said he may be "edgy" after recently undergoing surgery for ear cancer – one of many since 2005 – but didn't back down from his criticism of Dennis. He also responded to Colquhoun's criticism "If there's anyone who's moved the envelope on change, it's been me over the years here," he said. Adding he's given his "heart and soul" to Sarnia, Bradley said one of his jobs with council "is to give advice and try to keep some balance to what we're doing." Boushy called on Colquhoun to apologize. Colquhoun did not. "I'm not going to belabour that," Bradley said before calling the vote. tkula@postmedia.com

