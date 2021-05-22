Council to consider dredging Cow Creek

Article content

A lack of contaminants in sand clogging Cow Creek in Sarnia’s northeast means it’ll cost far less than feared to dredge it if city council gives its blessing, Sarnia’s construction manager says.

May 31 council considers a staff recommendation to dredge the sand buildup in the creek in Bright’s Grove to the tune of up to $300,000, said Rob Williams.

Earlier estimates were it could cost up to $1 million for the job if the sand were contaminated and needed to be trucked elsewhere.

But testing council unanimously approved $50,000 for late last year revealed that wasn’t the case and the proposal now is to clear the creek and use the sand to build up beach in Bright’s Grove, he said.

“If you look at metres of material, that translates to roughly 10,000 tonnes or roughly 500 dump-truck loads,” he said about the amount of sediment that needs removing.

Trucking it away “would add up real fast,” he said.

Permitting for the dredging work is expected to take until the fall, he said, with city staff proposing in the interim to scoop out some of the material and pile it on the property.