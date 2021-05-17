





Article content Some on Sarnia city council were wary Monday about a proposal to convert business and research park lands in the city’s east to new residential. “We didn’t buy this land to be a developer’s dream, just to turn around and turn it over to develop subdivisions,” said Mayor Mike Bradley. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Councillors wary about converting biz and research park lands Back to video The pitch to convert the largely vacant lands around the Western Sarnia-Lambton Research Park – purchased by the city in 2003 as part of a 30- to 50-year vision to help grow employment and diversify the local economy, Bradley said – is based on population projections estimating that Sarnia could grow to about 88,000 residents in 30 years. This would mean more space would be needed outside the existing urban boundary for new residential. The roughly 75 hectares of land east of Modeland Road would suffice, based on an intensification rate – building infill where possible – of 45 per cent to 2051, a recent report laying the groundwork for the city’s next official plan says.

Article content About 45 per cent of the hectarage is south of Wellington Street and would be close – but not quite enough – to accommodate a shorter window of projected growth on its own, said Rowan Faludi of urbanMetrics Inc., which helped prepare the study for the city. Other employment lands in the city aren’t as easily or cheaply available to service, and others where Sarnia could consider new housing would require an urban boundary extension, something provincial policy says should only be considered after all conversion options are explored, the urbanMetrics report says. Sarnia’s glut of vacant employment lands – more than 400 hectares – is more than enough to accommodate any demand for business growth over the next three decades, the report says, estimating about 94 hectares would be needed. But building north of Wellington Street, where the current research park is located, could hamper the research park’s work helping incubate and kick start new clean and biotechnology ideas, said Coun. Mike Stark. “The research park is doing some really innovative work there which could spin off into employment opportunities directly related to that park,” he said. “And from a light industrial point of view, I think those lands immediately around the Western Research Park are needed to support that.” The lands south of Wellington Street and adjacent areas already slated for residential development would be good for conversion, he said.

Article content Bradley, also chair of the research park board of directors, agreed, noting the lands north of Wellington could maybe be used for a second Lambton College campus some day. “I am really concerned, and I have informed the research park board that we need to be very protective of the sale of those lands,” he said. City council was receiving the report as information Monday. Formal debate and decision making is expected at a later date. The lands south of Lakeshore Road in Bright’s Grove should also be given another look as, said Coun. Bill Dennis. Even though building on them would mean extending the urban boundary, they’re the most desirable in the city, he said. “Not opening up this area is almost akin to having Michael Jordan and LeBron James in their primes on your basketball team and not letting them play,” Dennis said. “We are leaving our best on the bench.” The city would need to look at all lands available for conversion before looking to expand its urban boundary in order to comply with provincial policy, said Ron Palmer of the Planning Partnership, another consultant helping develop the city’s next official plan. Public input on the matter and the broader official plan is expected in the coming months, city community services general manager Stacey Forfar said. The growth projections are welcome, said Bradley, as they differ from County of Lambton projections that Sarnia’s population – currently pegged in the urbanMetrics’ report at roughly 74,000 – would remain static or decline by 2031. That negativity “has a big impact on people when they’re looking at this community to invest in,” he said, “so I’m pleased with your projections.” tkula@postmedia.com

