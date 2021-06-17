Lambton County drink route map relaunched

Wave Limo & Tours is a partner and can be booked for safe transportation between locales, said Perrin, noting bridal parties and other groups have booked for events.

“Most people, from the feedback we heard, really enjoy seeing the map,” realizing many of the locations are close together and can be visited over the course of a day, he said.

With patios reopening amid Ontario recently relaxing COVID-19 restrictions, it was the right time, he said.

The Cheers to the Coast program map, launched in 2018 to promote beverage tourism and winery and brewery visits similar to the Niagara Region, has been relaunched, growing from around a half-dozen establishments to 14 stops, Tourism Sarnia-Lambton executive director Mark Perrin said.

Sarnia’s growing list of craft breweries and wineries has prompted Tourism Sarnia-Lambton to update its map for oenophiles and mead, cider and beer aficionados.

“It just creates more opportunity for everyone,” Perrin said.

The maps, which feature write-ups about each establishment and some of their flagship drinks, also helps attract drink enthusiasts from the Greater Toronto Area, Perrin said.

“It’s another opportunity for us to attract people from outside the county to come and experience multiple locations and make it a weekend.”

Alton Farms Estate Winery in Plympton-Wyoming never closed its doors, but has seen a 50 per cent drop in sales amid the pandemic, said owner Marc Alton.

He said he hopes the map – available via Tourism Sarnia-Lambton and at all the local stops listed – will help encourage people to get out and visit local producers.

“Just to make sure we all stay in business I think,” he said. “That map will help get people touring around.”

The winery recently expanded its patio with an outdoor store and bar, he said.

“We’ve got a lot more patio space, a lot more tables. Basically, we’re focusing on everything this year outdoors.”

Historically, he’s handed out a lot of the Cheers to the Coast maps, he said.

“I don’t necessarily see anybody say that’s how they found us, but people like maps of regions so they can do more than one thing, so I think that’s important.”

The relaunch also features a giveaway for a $2,500 backyard prize back, plus additional weekly prizes until Aug. 31.

People who make a purchase at any of the 14 participating producers get ballots to win.

“We’re pushing people to go and visit each and that’s how they can fill out ballots,” Perrin said. “Make a purchase to really support and make sure these businesses particularly are able to continue to grow in the region.”

For more information, visit cheerstothecoast.com.

