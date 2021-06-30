COVID-19 cases on the rise lately in Lambton
COVID-19 cases have been on a slight uptick in Lambton lately, and that trend could continue as most areas of the province, including Lambton, moved into stage-two reopening Wednesday.
“As more people can do even more things in Step 2, we would expect there to continue to be more cases,” said Dr. Sudit Ranade, Lambton’s medical officer of health.
Now, with growing levels of vaccination protection, the question is if more cases will result in the same levels of hospitalization, death and major outbreaks in areas where people aren’t immunized, he said.
“And I think it’s looking like the answers to those questions will be ‘no,’” Ranade said.
“We really can move away from focusing on ‘what’s the number of cases’ and into ‘what’s the impact of cases.’ That’s a big shift.”
It’s complicated by the emergence of the Delta variant and the possibility of other variants to come, he said.
“Probably with every new variant we’re going to have to assess how good is the protection (via) vaccination.”
There were no new COVID-19 cases reported in the community Wednesday, holding the running tally since the beginning of the pandemic at 3,600 as larger gathering limits indoors and outdoors, the reopening of personal care services with restrictions, and various other relaxations came into effect.
Details are available at ontario.ca/page/reopening-ontario#section-2.
Ontario’s plan calls for remaining in stage two for at least 21 days before moving to the third and final stage in the provincial reopening plan.
In Lambton, the vaccination percentages among adults Wednesday were 72.6 with at least one dose and 37.8 fully vaccinated.
For youth, about 18 per cent had received at least one dose, and 0.7 per cent were fully vaccinated.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Lambton dropped to 28 Wednesday, down 10 after a corresponding number of cases were deemed resolved – pushing that running total to 3,510.
The seven-day average in Lambton ending June 29 was 22.1 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population.
That was up from 13 per 100,000 on June 21 but down from 32.1 per 100,000 June 25.
“We have seen more activity in the last week or so in terms of cases, and that is because of more people being able to do more things,” Ranade said.
One outbreak with fewer than five cases remained at Afton Park Place long-term care home in Sarnia.
There were two people with confirmed COVID-19 in hospital at Bluewater Health, the same as a day earlier.
The number of deaths in Lambton from COVID-19 remained at 62.
The number of cases flagged as variants of concern increased by two Wednesday to 644.
All known COVID-19 variants have been observed in Lambton, including 12 Delta cases, 17 Gamma and 432 Alpha. The rest are pending further analysis.
“We would expect there to be more Delta (in the future) as Delta becomes the predominant variant in the province,” Ranade said.
Vaccine supply outlook is good for July and bookings are available, he said.
“We do encourage people to get vaccinated as soon as you can with two doses because that’s really what’s going to enable all sorts of normalization,” he said.
First- and second-dose bookings have been extended to virtually everyone except youth ages 17 and younger at this point, and they too will be able to book second-dose appointments some time soon, Ranade said.
“We have to look at what happens with the current level of bookings and when they start to plateau a bit.”
People can also book vaccination appointments without a health card, he said, addressing what he said has been a concern raised.
“We will vaccinate people even if they don’t have a health card.”
For more details about vaccines or to book an appointment, visit getthevaccine.ca.
The Rapids Family Health Team assessment centre announced Wednesday it was pausing COVID-19 test booking but can ramp up quickly again as needed.
Several assessment centres and other testing options remained open. Details are available at lambtonpublichealth.ca/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-criteria/#public.
The expectation is testing will eventually become something that can be done through things like primary-care visits, Ranade said.
Public health was closed July 1 and not updating it’s surveillance numbers, Ranade said.
“We will be conducting urgent things in the background like case and contact management, but we won’t be doing any of the routine activities.”
tkula@postmedia.com