





Share this Story: COVID-19 immunization clinic enjoys successful launch in Point Edward

COVID-19 immunization clinic enjoys successful launch in Point Edward A COVID-19 immunization clinic that opened this week at the Point Edward Memorial Arena can ramp up to give about 2,500 shots a day, when the time comes, officials say. Photo by Paul Morden / The Observer

Article content A COVID-19 immunization clinic that opened this week at the Point Edward Memorial Arena can ramp up to give about 2,500 shots a day when the time comes, officials say. The clinic – run by Lambton public health, Bluewater Health and Lambton Emergency Medical Services – is one of several set up around Lambton County. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID-19 immunization clinic enjoys successful launch in Point Edward Back to video “Because we’re doing seniors and they need additional support, and we don’t want to rush them through, we’re doing about 700 a day right now,” said Anita Trussler of Lambton public health, who is leading the Point Edward clinic with Nadine Neve from Bluewater Health. Photo by Paul Morden / The Observer Using a model borrowed from the Grey-Bruce region, the Point Edward clinic has 60 “pods” where individuals sit to get their shot and wait for a wall-attached kitchen timer to let them know when their 15-minute monitoring time has ended so they can check out. “I think it has been a huge success putting all the staff together from all the different Lambton County organizations,” said Neve. “We’ve adopted the Bruce model, but we’ve Lambtonized it and made it our own.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content It takes about 50 staff to run the clinic that was set up in just five days with help and financial support from local industries, businesses and organizations. Next week, 10 to 20 volunteers a day are expected to join the effort in Point Edward. “It has been a good opportunity for our staff here to be able to get used to this different model,” Trussler said about the first week in operation. Photo by Paul Morden / The Observer Staff use carts and wheeled office chairs to move from pod to pod while those receiving the shots stay put, allowing the immunizations process to move quickly. “It has gone exceedingly well,” Trussler said. “The people who have come to our clinic this week have said it is very well organized.” As of Thursday, a total of 17,925 immunizations had been given in Lambton, representing 15 per cent of the total eligible local population. A total of 23,750 vaccines have been delivered to the community so far. “It’s amazing to see people finally get vaccinated and everyone that has come through here has been so excited,” Neve said. “It’s one of the best things I’ve done so far in my career.” Photo by Paul Morden / The Observer Currently being immunized in Lambton are those age 75-plus, along with an in-home caregiver, as well as Indigenous residents and recipients of chronic home health care. Immunization clinics are also operating in Forest and Wyoming, and there are plans for another one at Clearwater Arena. When that happens “is really going to depend on the supply and the flow of vaccine coming into our community,” Trussler said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Right now, we’re just waiting to see when that supply is going to flow.” A group of four local primary-care providers are also giving vaccines to their patients with high-risk chronic health conditions. Appointments for those currently eligible for vaccinations can be made through the province’s booking system at Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or by calling 1-888-999-6488. Photo by Paul Morden / The Observer Andrew Taylor, general manager of Lambton’s public health services, said the local effort also has “mobile capacity” to get vaccines out to residents with mobility or transportation challenges that prevents them from getting to clinics. Lambton Public Health said there were 29 new local cases of COVID-19 Friday but that was offset by 34 more recoveries and the local active number of cases dropped five from the previous day to 222. The number of active outbreaks was unchanged Friday at 15. The number of local deaths, 48, was also unchanged. A total of 2,721 local cases have been identified in Lambton since the pandemic began. “We are really proud and honoured to be part of this work,” Point Edward Mayor Bev Hand said during a tour of the clinic Friday morning before patients began arriving. “The outpouring of support and contributions from the community has been incredible,” Warden Kevin Marriott added. Point Edward officials helped to organize a project to decorate the clinic with 1,000 pieces of artwork by local school children. “It’s so Canadian that many of us are going to be vaccinated in a hockey rink,” said Vik Kohil of Enbridge, one of the clinic’s industry supporters. pmorden@postmedia.com

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sarnia