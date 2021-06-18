COVID-19 immunization takes Sarnia resident back in time
Sarnia’s Emily Phibbs had a moment of immunization déjà vu this week when she went for her second COVID-19 shot.
Phibbs, 81, and her husband, Wayne Phibbs, went to the arena in Point Edward on Thursday for her immunization and were directed to one of the cubicles.
Each had been decorated with a poster that included a historical photograph from the Lambton County Archives showing images of immunization campaigns from the past.
“They sat us there,” Phibbs said. “Wayne was sitting there too, and I looked over his shoulder and I said, ‘Look behind you.’”
The historical photo in their cubicle was of Phibbs and classmates getting a polio vaccine in 1956 while there were students at Northern Collegiate in Sarnia. The photo is part of the Observer Negative Collection at the county archives.
“I think it was in The Observer a good while ago,” Phibbs said. “I still recognize the girls that were with me in the picture.”
She was Emily Purton then. Born on Cape Breton Island, she arrived in Sarnia with her family at age 5.
Later on, her husband’s career led them to move a few times to other places, “but we always came back,” Phibbs said.
Their travels allowed her to build a unique resumé that includes time as a United Way campaign director in Red Deer, Alta., a night school accounting teacher at Lambton College and a licensed tour guide in the French Quarter of New Orleans.
The couple also raised three children.
Phibbs said it was good to get her second shot, although she’s currently struggling with cancer.
“So, I’m not feeling too great, right now.”
Phibbs said she checked with her doctor before going for her COVID-19 immunizations.
“He said, ‘yes, that would be a good idea.’”
She said they have been impressed with the immunization clinic.
“They are so organized, and everybody is so friendly.”
Phibbs said she and Wayne pointed out the poster to one of the volunteers at the clinic Thursday who offered to take their photo.
“It was really neat,” she said.
Wayne added, “It just might remind readers that mass vaccinations are not new and are necessary to protect us and keep us healthy.”
