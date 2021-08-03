COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory at Lambton College residence

Lambton College is making COVID-19 immunizations mandatory for students living at its residence this fall.

The Sarnia college announced the change recently for its London Road residence, which is expected to house 150 students when classes begin after Labour Day.

The move follows requirements already put in place for residences at London’s Western University and Fanshawe College.

Currently, immunizations aren’t required, but are encouraged, for other areas of the Lambton College campus.

Students moving into the residence will have to show they have received “at least their first dose” by Aug. 30 to be allowed to move in, said college spokesperson Diana Forbes.

“The student experience was a large consideration,” she said. “We want our students living in residence to have a well-rounded and robust experience – both academically and socially – as well as keeping them safe and healthy.”

Proof of a second dose will be required by Oct. 15 or students will have to leave residence, the college said.

Forbes said the college will work with Lambton public health to offer a vaccination clinic at the campus in September for students and staff.

The college said exemptions will be allowed on medical or other protected grounds under the Ontario Human Rights Code.

Lambton College already moved to single rooms in its residence because of the pandemic, reducing its capacity from are many as 275 students during normal times, Forbes said.

“We want to make sure they can have fun and can socialize, and do it safely,” she said. “One way we can do this is make sure they are vaccinated.”