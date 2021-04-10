COVID-19 vaccine supply lacking, public health says

“While we’ve been doing fairly well on the immunization front so far, our COVID case counts are still very concerning,” Ranade said. “We continue to see outbreaks in workplaces and schools. We are at a critical juncture – we need a large influx of vaccines to keep our clinics running and most importantly, to keep our residents protected.”

“We are not the only region suffering form a lack of vaccine supply,” he said, in the news release, noting a mass vaccination clinic in Point Edward Arena is reduced to four days per week instead of six amid the supply shortage.

Clinic hours meanwhile are being reduced amid a crunch in supply that’s included reduced and delayed shipments, medical officer of health Dr. Sudit Ranade said recently.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

The average supply of COVID-19 vaccines in March was around 5,000 doses per week, Lambton health unit officials said in a news release Saturday.

Sarnia-Lambton could be vaccinating 10,000 people per week if there were supply, public health officials say.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The health unit’s press release came a day after Sarnia-Lambton MPP Bob Bailey issued his own, lauding health officials for their work delivering vaccine in Lambton and pushing back against criticism the area has been left behind in terms of provincial vaccine distribution.

Bailey pointed to recent Public Health Ontario figures where Lambton’s vaccination rate as of April 3 was the fifth most per capita in the province.

“There is a lot of negative chatter out there, online and in the media, that somehow Lambton County has been left behind,” Bailey said in a statement. “That is simply not true. The numbers show that the people of Lambton County are receiving vaccines at a rate faster than most parts of the province.”

Lambton has been among the hardest hit areas in Ontario by COVID-19, and was put into lockdown in mid-March, ahead of most other areas in the province.

Nowhere from Lambton however was included in the list of postal codes deemed hot spots by the provincial government, where those 18 and older recently became eligible for vaccination.

Eligibility in Lambton, meanwhile, was recently opened to those turning 60 in 2021, and people with high-risk medical conditions.

More details on who’s eligible and how to book appointments is available at getthevaccine.ca.

Lambton’s health unit and the County of Lambton are working on a strategy to advocate for more local vaccine, Ranade said.

“We understand the province is under immense pressure to get every region on a level playing field, but if we don’t ask, we cant expect to get more allocations,” he said in Saturday’s news release.

“Now is the time, and our amazing staff and volunteers are ready, willing and waiting to get shots into the arms of our local residents. The sooner we can do that, the better.”

Bailey in his Friday news release said Lambton will continue getting its “fair share” and encouraged everyone to get vaccinated when they can.