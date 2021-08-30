Crash leads to impaired driving charge

A driver witnesses allegedly saw walk away from a collision with a beer in his hand has been charged with impaired driving, Sarnia police say.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, police said, when a vehicle on Exmouth Street allegedly attempted a left turn onto Melrose Avenue, mounted the curb, flattened the front passenger tire and damaged the side mirror by striking a sign.

The accused was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where breath tests showed about three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system, police alleged.

Peter Pawlowski, 47, of Sarnia, is charged with impaired operation and having a blood-alcohol concentration of more than 80 milligrams per 100 milliliters.

A court date has been set for Oct. 19.