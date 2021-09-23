Cricket demand growing in Sarnia

Demand for cricket is on the rise in Sarnia and the city, with help from Lambton College, is trying to determine by how much.

“We know we’re getting more requests for field use … so that’s why we’re looking to Lambton College to help us assess what the needs are. Do we need more cricket pitches?” said Shelley Kern, recreation superintendent with the City of Sarnia.

The city currently has just one pitch, she said.

“We have one group that historically has used the pitch at Mike Weir Park (since 1986),” Kern said, “and then we’ve got a couple of new users.”

That could be due to newcomers to Sarnia and international students at the college, she said.

The game, traditionally popular in England, India and Australia, has been growing in demand in North America, city officials said.

“So there’s been a few more requests,” Kern said, noting the local cricket club has permits most days of the week for regular play at the Sarnia Cricket Facility in Bright’s Grove.

Some international students have been using baseball diamonds, but they’re not a great substitute, she said.

“So it’s just how do we accommodate that, and it’s time to look at what do we need in this type of resource,” she said.

The study is an add-on to work already underway since June looking at sports fields in the city, such as baseball diamonds and soccer fields, she said.

User groups have been meeting virtually since, and are expected to meet more frequently now that the summer season and outdoor sports are wrapping up, she said.

Usership at the artificial turf field at Norm Perry Park is also under the microscope, she said.