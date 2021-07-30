Curbside pickup remaining as libraries reopen for in-person use

Curbside pickup will remain, permanently, at Lambton library branches, the head of the county's cultural services department says.

“We realized there was a real value based on what we’ve heard from our patrons; there’s a value to that service regardless of pandemic circumstance,” said Andrew Meyer, noting there’s been good use of the program and praise for its convenience amid the pandemic.

Currently 16 of the county’s 25 libraries, including all three in Sarnia, offer the service.

The branches are also set to reopen Aug. 3 to in-person browsing, public computer use, WiFi access and academic research – all by 45-minute appointments, the county recently announced.

“There will be varying levels of comfort as to whether or not they feel they can come into the facility, so we want to make sure we’re accommodating all of our patrons,” Meyer said.

Timed ticketed entry at the Lambton County Archives, Lambton Heritage Museum and Judith and Norman Alix Art Gallery (JNAAG) also resumes Aug. 4, after all services closed to in-person visits last December.

“We’re excited to welcome the public back next week,” Meyer said, noting libraries, museums, the gallery and archives were only opened for a short duration between September and December last year amid a relative lull in COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s been a little too lonely and too quiet at the museum over the last little while without visitors, so we’re happy to be reopening our doors,” said the Lambton Heritage Museum’s Dana Thorne.

A new exhibit Nnigiiwemin/ We Are Going Home examining the relationship between colonialism and the loss of land by the Chippewas of Kettle & Stony Point First Nation begins opening day, she said.