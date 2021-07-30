Curbside pickup remaining as libraries reopen for in-person use
Curbside pickup will remain, permanently, at Lambton library branches, the head of the county's cultural services department says.
“We realized there was a real value based on what we’ve heard from our patrons; there’s a value to that service regardless of pandemic circumstance,” said Andrew Meyer, noting there’s been good use of the program and praise for its convenience amid the pandemic.
Currently 16 of the county’s 25 libraries, including all three in Sarnia, offer the service.
The branches are also set to reopen Aug. 3 to in-person browsing, public computer use, WiFi access and academic research – all by 45-minute appointments, the county recently announced.
“There will be varying levels of comfort as to whether or not they feel they can come into the facility, so we want to make sure we’re accommodating all of our patrons,” Meyer said.
Timed ticketed entry at the Lambton County Archives, Lambton Heritage Museum and Judith and Norman Alix Art Gallery (JNAAG) also resumes Aug. 4, after all services closed to in-person visits last December.
“We’re excited to welcome the public back next week,” Meyer said, noting libraries, museums, the gallery and archives were only opened for a short duration between September and December last year amid a relative lull in COVID-19 restrictions.
“It’s been a little too lonely and too quiet at the museum over the last little while without visitors, so we’re happy to be reopening our doors,” said the Lambton Heritage Museum’s Dana Thorne.
A new exhibit Nnigiiwemin/ We Are Going Home examining the relationship between colonialism and the loss of land by the Chippewas of Kettle & Stony Point First Nation begins opening day, she said.
Co-curators Summer Bressette and Monica Virtue incorporate the work of Kettle & Stony Point illustrator Bridget George in the exhibit that’s been adapted and updated from its original showing at Museum London last year as Gaawiin Ogiibagidenaawaasiiwaawan/ They Did Not Let It Go for the 25th anniversary of the Ipperwash Crisis.
“I thought it was important to be able to tell that story locally and reflect on the struggle of the community and what has happened … in the last 25 years,” Thorne said about bringing it to the Grand Bend-area museum.
A North Lambton Quilter’s Guild Show normally held for about four days every two years in June is also starting Aug. 4 and continuing until Aug. 21, to give more time for people to visit amid the more restrictive-than-normal conditions, she said.
“There are some really beautiful creations the guild has made over the last few years that they’ll be featuring.”
Exhibitions at the JNAAG art gallery in downtown Sarnia are also scheduled to open Aug. 4, Meyer said.
The rest of the county’s library branches are scheduled to offer curbside pickup and reopen for timed appointments in September, he said, as is the Oil Museum of Canada – currently in the midst of about $500,000 in renovations started last February.
“We’re looking to wrap up by the end of August,” Meyer said.
“We’ll try to do something to mark that occasion.”
The renovations include accessibility upgrades, new heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, energy-efficient lighting, and new windows and doors.
Library bookings can be made at lclibrary.ca/appointments or by calling 519-337-3291 ext. 5900.
More details about the county archives and museums are at lambtonmuseums.ca, where a recent virtual talk from the Nnigiiwemin co-curators about the exhibit – continuing until Sept. 26 – can also be found.
Bookings for the art gallery can be made at jnaag.ca, or calling 519-336-8127.
The heritage museum can also be reached at 519-243-2600, and the archives at 519-845-5426.
tkula@postmedia.com