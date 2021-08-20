Damage estimated at $40,000 in Sarnia house fire

The Ontario Fire Marshal and Sarnia Fire Rescue Services were investigating the cause of a house fire that happened early Friday on Brock Street North in the city.

Paul Morden
Firefighters from three stations were called out just after midnight to the 100 block of Brock Street North and quickly put out the fire. Damage, mostly from smoke, was estimated at $40,000.

Three occupants and a family dog were out of the house when firefighters arrived. One person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation but wasn’t admitted, the city’s fire rescue service said.

