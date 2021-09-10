'Deeply hateful' messages taped to Sarnia-area candidate's church

Sarnia police were called Thursday evening to a church in the city’s north end after discriminatory messages were discovered taped to the doors of the building.

Adam Kilner, the federal NDP candidate in Sarnia-Lambton and Dunlop Central United Church’s minister, posted a photo of the homophobic message on social media.

“These deeply hateful messages were taped all over my church some time this afternoon between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.,” Kilner said in the post.

“I stepped away from my campaign for an inclusive, kind and hospitable Sarnia-Lambton to deal with this,” he added.

Const. Giovanni Sottosanti said police arrived at the Rosedale Avenue church at about 8 p.m. Thursday and “observed discriminatory posters taped” to the church.

Sottosanti said there were no witnesses or surveillance video but added that if anyone in the community has further information about the incident “don’t hesitate to contact the police.”

Kilner is running in his second election for the NDP and came second in the previous race to Conservative Marilyn Gladu.

“We will continue to love generously and to be faithful to Jesus’s message of kindness and justice,” Kilner’s post said. “What each of us can do in light of this is to commit-recommit our lives to celebrating the incredible array of diversity among the human family and continuing to advocate for 2SLGBTQ-plus people.”

Kilner said he received an email Thursday from a church neighbour who noticed the hateful signs.

He said the church has surveillance cameras but they didn’t capture any images of the messages being posted on doors and a sign at the church.