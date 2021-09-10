'Deeply hateful' messages taped to Sarnia-area candidate's church
Article content
Sarnia police were called Thursday evening to a church in the city’s north end after discriminatory messages were discovered taped to the doors of the building.
Advertisement
Article content
Adam Kilner, the federal NDP candidate in Sarnia-Lambton and Dunlop Central United Church’s minister, posted a photo of the homophobic message on social media.
'Deeply hateful' messages taped to Sarnia-area candidate's church Back to video
“These deeply hateful messages were taped all over my church some time this afternoon between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.,” Kilner said in the post.
“I stepped away from my campaign for an inclusive, kind and hospitable Sarnia-Lambton to deal with this,” he added.
Const. Giovanni Sottosanti said police arrived at the Rosedale Avenue church at about 8 p.m. Thursday and “observed discriminatory posters taped” to the church.
Sottosanti said there were no witnesses or surveillance video but added that if anyone in the community has further information about the incident “don’t hesitate to contact the police.”
Kilner is running in his second election for the NDP and came second in the previous race to Conservative Marilyn Gladu.
“We will continue to love generously and to be faithful to Jesus’s message of kindness and justice,” Kilner’s post said. “What each of us can do in light of this is to commit-recommit our lives to celebrating the incredible array of diversity among the human family and continuing to advocate for 2SLGBTQ-plus people.”
Kilner said he received an email Thursday from a church neighbour who noticed the hateful signs.
He said the church has surveillance cameras but they didn’t capture any images of the messages being posted on doors and a sign at the church.
Advertisement
Article content
It wasn’t the first time the church and Kilner have been targeted.
“Just prior to Canada Day, we had somebody plant a ‘Love the person, hate the sin’ sign on our church property,” he said. “A couple of times in the last two years I’ve received death threats and they’ve all been related to promoting feminism and promoting the 2LSGBTQ-plus communities.”
Kilner said he believes the incidents “are more likely directed at me” than at the church.
“Before I ever said anything political, we never got messages like this,” he said.
As well as being a candidate for the NDP, Kilner is on the board of the Sarnia Pride and Transgender Association and is involved in Diversity Ed, a community-based organization focused on acceptance of 2LSGBTQ-plus people.
He has also spoken out against Gladu’s opposition to federal legislation to ban conversion therapy.
Kilner said he’s concerned for the safety of church staff and members, as well as outside groups using the building, including Scouts, Girl Guides and tai chi classes.
“We have a responsibility to create a safe environment for them,” he said. “It is my responsibility to make sure people are safe and they can thrive on that property.”
The church is also a polling location for advance federal election voting, which began Friday. Kilner said the messages were removed after police visited the church Thursday.
Kilner said Thursday’s incident won’t stop him from speaking out about what he believes in.
“All it tells me is that the work needs to continue and we need to actually spend even more energy casting out a vision of love and kindness and hospitality and justice,” Kilner said.
Gladu said Friday, “I utterly condemn the kind of hate and destruction and violence that we’re seeing in this election campaign, but especially against a person of integrity like Adam.”
“It is totally unacceptable and we need to have this stop,” she said.
pmorden@postmedia.com