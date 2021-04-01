Design announced for new Sarnia Catholic elementary school

Lead architect Alison Hannay was involved in the consultation with users that is part of a process adopted by the school board on large projects, said Tony Motanino, manager of facilities services.

“This is an outstanding design for what will be an absolutely amazing new school,” education director Deb Crawford said in a news release.

The design, by Cornerstone Architecture, was presented to the school board this week following virtual sessions with a committee of students, parents and staff of Gregory A. Hogan, as well as other school board officials, city officials and London Bridge – the childcare provider selected by the board for a five-room, 88-space facility that will be part of the new building.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Construction of the two-storey elementary school is expected to begin in the fall and be completed by the summer of 2023.

The design of the new Gregory A. Hogan Catholic school to be built on Rapids Parkway in Sarnia has now been unveiled by the St. Clair Catholic District school board.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

There were eight consultation sessions that stretched over two months, beginning in February.

“It gives the architect the opportunity to better understand design elements that are important to the end users,” Motanino said.

Features in the design for the new school include plenty of natural light, safety and security, as well as flexible space and furniture, and the integration of technology.

Montanino said the consultations also helped determine such things as the locations of the school gym and daycare facility.

He said the architect has also tied elements of the design to match the board’s St. Patrick’s Catholic high school and St. Anne Catholic school that both sit near the 3.2-hectare building site on Rapids Parkway, and to also make an impression when seen from nearby Highway 402.

“It’s going to be quite a showpiece for our school board,” Montanino said.

Plans are for Gregory A. Hogan, which has about 570 pupils, to move into the new building and for Sacred Heart Catholic school in Sarnia, with about 330 pupils, to move to the Gregory A. Hogan building. The current Sacred Heart building would then close.

Sacred Heart school was originally built in 1948 and has expanded over the years, but sits on a small parcel of land.

Photo by File photo / The Observer

Ontario’s Ministry of Education approved $4.6 million to purchase the land on Rapids Parkway and about $17 million to build the school and childcare spaces.

“We commend the Ontario government for this funding, which will benefit two school communities in Sarnia,” board chairperson John Van Heck said in a news release. “We are eager to move forward with this project.”

The school board is also planning to begin construction this summer on a $3.1-million addition to Sacred Heart Catholic school in Port Lambton that includes two new classrooms, new washrooms and an expanded childcare centre.

The addition is expected to be completed by December 2022.