Downtown businesses divided on potential Weekend Walkabout revival

Sarnia-Lambton's chamber of commerce is looking to repeat a weekend pedestrian-friendly street initiative this summer in a bid to boost foot traffic for downtown Sarnia businesses. But some of those businesses say they'd rather have the street parking. "We're all still trying to recuperate from COVID," said Harbour Bay Clothing's Helen Van Sligtenhorst, the spokesperson for about 10 businesses opposed to again shuttering downtown Christina Street to cars and trucks. "Let us be open," she said. "Let the street be open. Let people come." The Weekend Walkabout Friday-to-Sunday street closures last year, which ran from mid-July to the end of September to make it easier for people to distance while shopping the permitted sidewalk sales and expanded patios, was a hit for some but not all, said chamber board chairperson Mary Jean O'Donnell. "It was definitely awesome for the establishments serving food and beverages," she said, also noting "some weekends it was pretty quiet down there for sure."

Article content The chamber held off hosting events because big crowds weren’t the aim amid COVID-19, chamber CEO Allan Calvert said. “Not that that’s gone away,” he said. But with restrictions expected to relax in the coming weeks, allowing larger group gatherings as vaccination numbers in Ontario increase, he hopes the initiative can return this year, pending city council’s approval, and make a larger impact, he said. “We’ve been approached by groups this year that are anxious to do something downtown and take advantage of the fact that it’s wide open, and we can hopefully begin to gather safely in large numbers,” he said. Not as many businesses took advantage last year of the extra sidewalk space, O’Donnell said. Sarnia passed a resolution last July that, until 2022, allows businesses to expand onto sidewalks by lifting requirements for parking spaces and permanent signs while allowing for outdoor food sales on their property or the adjacent city right-of-way. Twelve businesses applied for permits last year while eight have to date in 2021, city officials said in a report to council. More applications are expected with the province’s recently announced reopening plan, city staff said. This year, plans are to bring more artisans downtown, bring classic cars back to the strip and encourage more activity, O’Donnell said. Pedestrian-friendly streets have worked well to boost business in other parts of the world, but there has to be buy-in from the businesses, she said.

Article content “We thought that the merchants would embrace it and push their wares out on the street and they were really reluctant to do that,” she said. “We know that now, so we’re taking a different approach this year and we will do more events ourselves to liven it up down there.” Van Sligtenhorst said she’d rather see the weekend street conversions happen more sporadically – maybe one weekend a month, or have businesses stay open late one day a week – and be more theme-based. “To close the street just to close the street is not logical to me,” she said, noting she heard feedback from customers last year that they simply went home when they couldn’t find parking. Other businesses have expressed concerns about customers being forced to carry purchases such as wedding cakes or frames for blocks to their cars when storefront parking isn’t available, she said. Sales at her store on Sundays last summer “were almost non-existent,” she said. Business overall at Harbour Bay Clothing has been “better than I expected” thanks to people consciously making the move to shop local, she said, adding she’s had to up staffing levels some days. “I love it. I’m so very grateful.” There are still a “huge” number of parking spots available downtown, O’Donnell said, noting the chamber provided maps last year showing where they were. Barricades would be moved for customers who have mobility issues, she said. Side streets would stay open for the proposed July 9 to Sept. 5 initiative. The barricades would go up every Friday at 4 p.m. and come down every Sunday at 8 p.m., the chamber submission says. It also asks for noise bylaw exemptions and for street closure and administrative fees to be waived, as they were in 2020, O’Donnell said. A handful of businesses have also written to city hall expressing support for the pedestrian-friendly street initiative. “It is a great opportunity to bring people downtown at a slower pace to enjoy our beautiful downtown,” Greens Organic Cafe & Market owner Brynn Pearson wrote. Councillors will consider and vote on the initiative at their Monday meeting. tkula@postmedia.com

