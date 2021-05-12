





Raymundo Mendez says he's lucky to be alive after he was involved in a crash last June.

Article content Raymundo Mendez says he’s lucky to be alive after he was involved in a crash last June. The 51-year-old engineer said he was riding his motorcycle to work June 25 when a car turning left pulled in front of him at the intersection of Modeland and Berger roads. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Driver calling for improved safety at Sarnia intersection Back to video The crash left him with 29 fractures, a hernia, and his lower limbs dislocated. Nearly a year later, the Sarnia man said he still can’t fully use his arms. The crash was one of 23 at the intersection over eight years, dating back to the start of 2013, meaning the three-point intersection that’s a gateway to schools in the Rapids Parkway subdivision isn’t very accident prone – 2.9 collisions per year on average, compared with 7.5 to 10.9 per year on average at busier intersections in Sarnia over the same time period, according to data from Sarnia Police. But the crashes there, where the speed along Modeland Road is 70 kilometres per hour, were more likely to result in injuries. Fifty-two per cent of the crashes resulted in at least one injury, compared with 22 to 44 per cent resulting in injuries at seven more crash-prone, but slower, Sarnia intersections, police data shows.

Article content When a crash involved a vehicle turning left, there were injuries at Modeland and Berger 56 per cent of the time over the eight years of data, versus seven to 18 per cent of the time at the other city intersections listed. Collisions at Berger and Modeland also tend to happen around when school begins and ends, Mendez said in a recent presentation to city council. “There has not been a fatality as far as I know, but I could have been the first one because it was a really, really bad injury,” he said. One person in the other vehicle also sustained a concussion, he said. Council in March considered and turned down, with Coun. Margaret Bird opposed, Mendez’s request to have a fully protected left turn installed at the intersection. Those turning left onto Berger are partially protected, meaning they get an advance and can also turn left on green when there are gaps in traffic. Fully protected means vehicles can only turn left on advance. Council sided with a city staff suggestion to wait before conducting a traffic study and seeking Ministry of Transportation approval – a requirement for any changes to happen – until after the planned Rapids Parkway extension project is complete, as it could substantially change the traffic patterns and make any prior study obsolete. Estimates are the $9.3-million road extension project to Exmouth Street could be complete by 2023. In the meantime, more housing is being built in the area and people bringing their kids to and from school from outside the neighbourhood will probably still use the intersection, meaning traffic is not likely to decrease, Mendez said.

Article content He said he’s planning to start a petition to have the city take another look at studying the potential installation of the safety measure he thinks is inevitable. “I don’t understand the delay, risk in the meantime,” he said. Proceeding with the study at a relatively low-collision intersection could lead to complaints about why other intersections also aren’t getting more attention to reduce collisions, city engineering staff said in a report. “Staff fully support the goal of improving traffic safety, but it does require significant amounts of staff time and budget to implement changes,” they said. Widening Highway 40 to create more space for vehicles turning left to queue would cost $500,000 to $1 million, staff estimated. Lengthening the turning lane alone, instead of doubling it and widening the road, could create more safety problems because of the turning lane’s closeness to the Highway 402 interchange, staff said. A traffic study could cost $10,000 to $20,000, staff said. One was done in 2019 that concluded traffic volumes didn’t warrant any changes to the intersection’s left-turn phase, but it didn’t go into an in-depth review of collision data, staff said. Expanding that study would cost an estimated $10,000, they said. tkula@postmedia.com BY THE NUMBERS (between Jan. 1, 2013 and Dec. 31, 2020) Modeland and Berger roads : 23 collisions, 9 collisions involving a left-hand turn, 12 collisions resulting in injury, 5 collisions involving a left-hand turn and resulting in injury

: 23 collisions, 9 collisions involving a left-hand turn, 12 collisions resulting in injury, 5 collisions involving a left-hand turn and resulting in injury Exmouth Street and Lambton Mall Road : 87/46/29/4

: 87/46/29/4 Indian and London roads : 60/16/24/2

: 60/16/24/2 Confederation Street and Indian Road : 70/14/31/1

: 70/14/31/1 Indian Road and Devine Street : 73/28/31/2

: 73/28/31/2 Exmouth Street and Murphy Road : 86/11/28/2

: 86/11/28/2 London and Murphy roads: 74/27/16/2 Source: Sarnia Police

