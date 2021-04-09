Driver charged after vehicle strikes hydro pole in Sarnia

Paul Morden
Sarnia police uniform badge. Photo by File photo /The Observer

A 35-year-old Sarnia woman was arrested for impaired driving after Sarnia police responded late Thursday night to a report of a vehicle striking a hydro pole near Essex and Mitton streets.

Police said a witness gave officers with a description of a woman who walked away from a car after the collision with the pole, and a suspect was found a short distance away.

The driver wasn’t injured, police said.

