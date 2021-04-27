Driver charged in Petrolia-area crash involving fishing boat trailer

Article content

A 50-year-old Petrolia man has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act in connection to a collision Friday afternoon on Oil Heritage Road involving a passenger vehicle and a fishing boat on a trailer that got away from the pickup truck hauling it.

Lambton OPP said its investigation found the trailer hauling a boat became disconnected and collided with the other vehicle.

Occupants of the vehicle suffered injuries police described as minor and a section of the road between LaSalle and Discovery lines was temporarily closed.

Petrolia firefighters and Lambton paramedics were called to the scene.

Police said the Highway Traffic Act charges against the man include improper means of attachment, insecure load and an improper braking system.