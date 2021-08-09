Driver charged with impaired, stunt driving

A driver police say was seen travelling more than twice the speed limit also allegedly tested above the legal limit for alcohol.

Police saw a vehicle Friday evening travelling 125 kilometres per hour in a 60 km/h zone on Oil Heritage Road near Progress Drive in Enniskillen Township, Lambton OPP said.

The 27-year-old driver from Sarnia reportedly provided two breath samples above the legal limit, so was charged with impaired operation and stunt driving, police said.

Anyone who sees a driver they suspect is impaired is asked to call OPP at 1-88-310-1122 or *OPP (677).

Drugs, stolen property found during unwanted person investigation

Police seized suspected methamphetamine after responding to an unwanted person call in the 8000 block of Fansher Road in Dawn-Euphemia Township Aug. 8, Lambton OPP say.

Responding to the 6:40 p.m. request for help, police also learned the suspect had allegedly arrived in a vehicle reported stolen from the London area, police said.

A 30-year-old from Dawn-Euphemia is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of property obtained by crime, and failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing, police said.