An Ancaster man is facing a charge of careless driving causing bodily harm following a two-truck collision that closed a portion of Highway 402 in Sarnia for several hours Tuesday, says Lambton OPP.

Article content

An Ancaster man is facing a charge of careless driving causing bodily harm following a two-truck collision that closed a portion of Highway 402 in Sarnia for several hours Tuesday, says Lambton OPP.

The crash sent both drivers to hospital and one was transferred to London hospital with injuries police said were not life-threatening. Police said that driver was still in hospital Thursday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Driver facing Highway Traffic Act charge following Sarnia truck crash Back to video

The other driver was treated for minor injuries and released.

Police said Harpreet Kang, 38, who was driving one of the transport trucks involved in the crash, was charged under the Highway Traffic Act and is scheduled to appear May 13 in Sarnia court.

A westbound section of the highway was closed for several hours Tuesday following the crash that took place just before 1 p.m. near Christina Street.