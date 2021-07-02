Driver allegedly found with drugs, cash tried to flee, police say

A driver reportedly found with drugs and cash faces 19 charges after allegedly trying to flee police by ramming a police cruiser acting as a barricade against the man’s getaway, Sarnia police say.

Police were called around 4 p.m. on July 1 to the area of Capel and Admiral streets in Sarnia after being told about a driver slumped over the wheel of a motor vehicle in drive for about 20 minutes, police said

Police, finding the vehicle between the southbound and bicycle lanes on Capel Street, pinned it in with cruisers at the front and back since the driver, who frequents the Sarnia area, was known to flee from police, police said.

Police, believing the man was impaired by drugs, broke the driver-side window “to safely make an arrest and check on his welfare,” police said.

The man behind the wheel immediately turned to the left and allegedly tried to accelerate away, pushing the front police cruiser nearly two metres before he was forcibly removed from the vehicle, police said.

No one was injured, police said, thanking the public for “reporting these types of calls.”

Police allegedly found $89,926 in cash and drugs in “the immediate area where the driver was seated,” including 156.8 grams of fentanyl valued at $78,400, 34.8 grams of cocaine valued at $4,176, and 6.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine valued at $680, police said.

The accused was taken to hospital for medical assessment and then police headquarters, police said.

Brent Matthew Sproule, 34, of Georgetown, Ont., is charged with impaired, dangerous and prohibited driving, refusing to comply with a blood demand, obstructing a peace officer, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He has been held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody, police said, noting his next court date is July 5.